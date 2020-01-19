Stage set for Bodo Sahitya Sabha annual conference

Preparations for the 69th annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha to be held from January 20 are in full-swing Khairabari under Udalguri district. The organisers are leaving no stone unturned to make the three-day annual conference a grand success.

Apart from delegates from 31 districts of Assam, Bodo people from West Bengal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal and Nagaland are also expected to participate in the conference. Cultural troupe from neighbouring country Bhutan will also make their performances, informed the organisers.

Members of the organizing committee are busy preparing a mega pandal with seating capacity of more than fifty thousand people. A dining hall with seating capacity of ten thousand is also being made for the convenience of the delegates.