Stage set for Bodo Sahitya Sabha annual conference

VideoRegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Stage set for Bodo Sahitya Sabha annual conference
56

Preparations for the 69th annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha to be held from January 20 are in full-swing Khairabari under Udalguri district. The organisers are leaving no stone unturned to make the three-day annual conference a grand success.

Apart from delegates from 31 districts of Assam, Bodo people from West Bengal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal and Nagaland are also expected to participate in the conference. Cultural troupe from neighbouring country Bhutan will also make their performances, informed the organisers.

Members of the organizing committee are busy preparing a mega pandal with seating capacity of more than fifty thousand people. A dining hall with seating capacity of ten thousand is also being made for the convenience of the delegates.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Eng to face NZ in CWC19 Final today

Regional

CM wishes HSSLC candidates good luck

Regional

Another case of mob attack in Assam

Regional

Health dept. high level team visits JMCH

Regional

2 arrested for duping people of several lakhs

Regional

Assam government is not taking NRC seriously, says Congress

Comments
Loading...