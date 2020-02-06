Stage set to celebrate Bodo Accord

Kokrajhar is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement. The authorities have informed that the preparations for tomorrow’s programme are in the final stage.

Assam Public Health Engineering Department Minister Rihon Daimari took stock of the preparations of drinking water and sanitation services at the venue of PM Modi’s event at Kokrajhar on Thursday.

On the other hand, Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh said, “We are expecting three to four lakh people to participate in the event and we have arranged multi-layered security arrangement.”

Earlier on Wednesday Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed preparations.

It may be mentioned here that the visit of PM Modi comes days after the state government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on January 27.