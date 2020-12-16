Stages all Set for Tiwa Polls on Dec 17

After BTC polls, the stage is now set for the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) election to be held on December 17. A total of 3, 08,409 voters will seal the fate of 124 candidates in the fray.

A total of 36 TAC constituencies will go to poll on December 17 in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (M) districts. In Kamrup (M) the voting will take place in six constituencies- Dimoria, Digaru, Na-Khetri, Sonapur, Ampri and Phongsari.

There will be 100 voting centers in the six constituencies in Kamrup (M) and 40,000 voters. One presiding officer, three polling agents, one ASHA worker and security officer have been deployed in each polling booth.

The polling will take place from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM in as many as 410 polling stations.

The counting will take place on December 19 from 8 AM.

