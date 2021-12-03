State BJP Leader Anjan Jyoti Deka No More

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Protocol Department Head, Mr. Anjan Jyoti Deka, today passed away at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Mr. Deka, aged 43, was a resident of Guwahati’s Beltola Tiniali. He was reportedly suffering from post-Covid-19 complications for the past 45 days.

He had been admitted to the GMCH where today he breathed his last.

A veteran, Mr. Deka had Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. Notably, he had been associated with the BJP for the past 30 years in various roles and responsibilities.

