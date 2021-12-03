State BJP Leader Anjan Jyoti Deka No More

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
State BJP Leader Anjan Jyoti Deka

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Protocol Department Head, Mr. Anjan Jyoti Deka, today passed away at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Mr. Deka, aged 43, was a resident of Guwahati’s Beltola Tiniali. He was reportedly suffering from post-Covid-19 complications for the past 45 days.

He had been admitted to the GMCH where today he breathed his last.

Related News

Cyclone Jawad Expected To Make Landfall By Dec 4 : IMD

Padma Shri Imran Shah Awarded the Bor Axom Award 2021 on…

12 Omicron suspects admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Guwahati: Assam Guv Unveils Statue of Dr. Rajendra Prasad at…

A veteran, Mr. Deka had Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. Notably, he had been associated with the BJP for the past 30 years in various roles and responsibilities.

ALSO READ: 12 Omicron suspects admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

You might also like
Top Stories

Sputnik V Vaccine 92% Effective: Russian Health Ministry

Health

Man From Sikkim Gets New Lease Of Life In Guwahati Hospital

Assam

Post Amit Shah rally, unhygienic condition in NLP ground

National

4 NSCN Cadres Nabbed In Nagaland

Assam

Uruka Hires Robot ‘Palki’ Waitress

Top Stories

BS4 Vehicles Sold Till March Can Be Registered – SC