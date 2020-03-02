State budget session from today

The month-long budget session of the State Legislative Assembly will begin today.

Although the budget will be placed on March 6 but NRC, CAA, Delimitation and Clause VI will dominate the proceedings of the state Assembly.

There will be fourteen working days in the session.

While the session will conclude on March 30, there will be a recess from March 12 to March 23 for the departmentally related standing committee (DRSC) meetings.

Under the Speaker’s Initiative device, the assembly will discuss issues of char areas on March 28.

So far, the assembly secretariat has received two bills from the government which will be tabled during this session – The Court Fee (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

However, government sources said a few other bills are being prepared and if ready may be tabled during the session.

One of them is a new Bill on preserving historical monuments, satras and other places that are not under ASI. The Education Department has also sent a bill – which will lay down guidelines for teachers transfer – for views from line departments.

During the session, the government may also bring a bill related to the Assamese language for Class IX and X.