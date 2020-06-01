State Cong leaders leave for Dehing Patkai & Dibru Saikhowa

A delegation comprising senior State Congress leaders will leave for Dehing Patkai and Dibru Saikhowa to take stock of the situation in those places and submit a report to the party leadership after returning to Guwahati.

The team to be headed by the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party will look at environmental issues and other factors following the government’s recent decisions to give environmental clearances to the Oil India Limited for extension of drilling and testing of hydrocarbon at the Dibru Saikhowa National Park area and to the Coal India Ltd for a coal mining project in Saleki area of the Dehing Patkai reserve.

Congress will stage statewide protests today against government policies and alleged corruption in implementation of various schemes.

The Congress committees at the mandal level will submit memorandum to the block development officers seeking inquiry into alleged corruption in selection of beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme, besides to press for provision of foodgrains to people who do not possess ration cards, immediate release of financial assistance for people of Assam stranded in other states, loan relief for self-employed and other poor people, among other things.