State govt acts tough against Rhino poaching: Sonowal

State government’s strong measures have led to considerable drop in the number of poaching at Kaziranga National Park.

The fast track courts set up by Gauhati High Court as per state government’s request have so far convicted several poachers and handed them exemplary punishment, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sonowal on Tuesday directed the district administration and forest department officials of Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Karbi Anglong to put up coordinated efforts to ensure protection of wildlife at Kaziranga National Park from poaching and provide the animals adequate relief during flood.

He directed this while reviewing preparation of these districts on wildlife protection during the forthcoming monsoon season in a meeting held at the conference hall of Iora Resort at Kaziranga in Golaghat district today.

Moreover, the Chief Minister directed the forest department to carry out a survey to assess the impact of the highlands developed in the park on the wildlife and their use by the animals during flood. He also asked the park authorities to keep itself prepared with adequate food stock so that same could be provided to the animals during flood.

The director of Kaziranga National Park P. Shivakumar informed the Chief Minister that while 3 rhinos were killed by poachers last year, one such incident has been reported this year so far.

He informed that the forest department has geared up to deal with the forthcoming monsoon season and kept ready 300 boats, 18 speed boats and floating camps to rescue animals and provide relief during flood. He further informed that a proposal has been submitted to Central Government for construction of additional highlands at the park and the Central Government has looked into the proposal positively.