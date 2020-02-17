State Govt. seeks NPR exercise in Assam

The state government has moved the Registrar General of India (RGI) to introduce the National Population Register (NPR) exercise also in Assam. The NPR will help the Government in preparing the policies of various government schemes in a better manner, govt. source said.

Notably, the NPR exercise is different from the decennial Census. The NPR is a Register of the “usual residents” of the country. It is being prepared at the local (Village/sub-Town), sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR. A “usual resident” is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

According to GAD (General Administration Department) sources, as the NPR will consist of the detailed data of the people of the country, this will come in handy while detailing the different welfare schemes of the government especially after the publication of the Census 2021.