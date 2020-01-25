State Govt. To Distribute School Uniform by March: Himanta

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has decided to bring several schemes into effect of the education department.

Speaking on the school uniform, the minister said that the government will provide school uniforms to the students. “The government will release 450 crores for school uniform scheme. This time the students will get four pairs of school uniforms and the students of Class I to Class VIII will get uniforms,” said Sarma while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan today.

He informed that three regular uniforms will be given and one for games and the school committee will have to take the responsibility adding that the state government will take action if quality uniform can’t be provided to the students.

The minister also informed that the quality of the uniforms will be examined in three phases and that the students of Class IX and X will also be provided with uniforms free of cost. The students will get two sets of uniforms before March and another two sets in April.

On the other hand, the government has also released an advertisement for 9635 posts of teachers and another advertisement will be released for 6000 posts within 45 days.

He also said that the appointment process will be completed by April. “The state government has processed for filling up of 8000 vacant posts in the secondary education department. A total of 22 thousand posts will be filled up in the education department,” said Sarma.

Reacting on the provincialization of schools, the Minister said that 4993 primary Middle English school will be provincialized from which 13,362 teachers will be beneficial adding that all the process will be completed within August 15, 2020.

He stated, “626 schools will be provincialized and 4828 teachers’ jobs will also be provincialized. 30 new colleges will be provincialized and 900 jobs of Principals will also be provincialized.”

The minister also reiterated about special schemes of contractual teachers from which 5800 teachers will be benefitted. 32,000 TET teachers’ jobs will be regularized.

The state government will also release 962 crore rupees for the infrastructure of schools. The fund will be released as per the advice of Gunotsav.

The Assamese subject will be made compulsory in all the schools and the transfer and appointment process will be closed till Durga Puja.