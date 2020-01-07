State toll plazas to reopen from Jan 10

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the highway maintenance and regulatory board has decided to reopen the toll plazas in State in a phased manner from January 10.

The toll gates include Dhalpara, Raha, Patgaon, Nazira Khat, Madanpur, Mikirati, Hawagaon and Manderdisa.

The toll plazas were earlier opened on the highways NH 37 and NH 31 in the year 2015 and 2018 respectively. However, due to protests by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) among other organizations, the toll gates were shut down.

Alok Kumar, Regional Officer, North East Zone, NHAI informed that the total revenue collection from the toll plazas is likely to be around Rs 60 lakh per day.

NHAI has held several meetings with the State government for smooth collection of tolls from the plazas.

NHAI has also chalked out plans to construct six new flyovers to ease traffic congestions at Basistha, Lokhara, Garchuk, Baragaon and at the start and end point of Baihata Chariali.