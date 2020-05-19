State’s farmers earn ₹357 Cr during Lockdown

In parallel to the fight against COVID-19 the state government was putting emphasis on resumption of economic activities and the farmers have shown the way in this regard. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed that state’s farmers and Agri entrepreneurs did business worth Rs. 357 crore during the lockdown period by exporting agricultural products to various parts of the country.

Sonowal said that the state has immense potential in the agricultural sector which was highlighted by the lockdown period.

Assam can become self resilient and self dependent in agriculture, livestock, fisheries etc. and state’s farmers have shown that Assam can Achieve its developmental goals by engaging in agriculture and its allied sectors with renewed vigour.

Urging the young generation to take up farming as a means of self employment, Sonowal said that agricultural sector holds the key in providing employment opportunities to the state’s youths returning from outside. He also stressed on the need to capture the markets of North East region with Assam’s agricultural products alongwith striving to penetrate the markets of neighboring South East Asian countries.