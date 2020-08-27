States Urged To Keep COVID Mortality Below 1%

Interacting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of nine States and one UT, the cabinet secretary urged them to proactively limit COVID transmission and keep the mortality below 1%.

The States/UT attending the VC were Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, alongwith the Union Health Secretary, DG ICMR and Member (Health), NITI Aayog, an official release stated.

Union Health Secretary made a detailed presentation on the current status of COVID-19 in these States/UT, with a focus on districts reporting high case fatality and the need to refine as well as strengthen approach and strategies to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It was observed that out of the total deaths in the country in the last two weeks, 89% of deaths are in these 10 States/UT and hence, these States/UT need to have continued and rigorous vigil so as to contain the spread of infection as well as take steps to reduce fatalities.

The States/UT were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than 1% across all districts focusing on :