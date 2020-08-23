States, UTs Can Use NRA Test Score: Jitendra Singh

The marks obtained in the test conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) can also be used by recruiting agencies of other states and union territories, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

The Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh took to Twitter and announced , “Common Eligibility Test by the National Recruitment Agency can be shared with recruiting agencies in State & Union Territories, Public Service Undertakings and also Private Sector. This would save cost and time spent on recruitment, also convenient and cost-effective for young job aspirants. A win-win arrangement for both”.

For this, an arrangement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be done, Mr. Singh said.

The NRA was approved by the Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The agency would conduct a common eligibility test (CET) on behalf of 20 government organizations for non-gazetted posts.