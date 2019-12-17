STF to observe law and order situations in Dibrugarh

“During the protest rallies regarding the C(A)A implementation in the country along with Assam, approximately 40 social properties have destroyed and the Dibrugarh district administration has been collecting the details of destructions in the district,” addressing a press meet the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district said.

He added the situation in the district had improved a bit since the last few days. The activists have destroyed several ASTC bus, traffic point, ATMs’, Train gate, Bank along with the office of Chabua Revenue Circle Officer during the protest.

Moreover, he told, police have already registered 44 cases in these regards and arrested 27 nos of accused in the allegation of having involvement with the incidents occurred in the district.

It may be stated that the administration has already constructed a task force named STF to observe the whole law and order situations across the Dibrugarh district from today onwards.