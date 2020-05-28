Stop Construction of Lower Subansiri Project: AASU To NHPC

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) threatened National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to stop the construction of the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Power Project.

AASU General Secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on Thursday visited the Subansiri project site to take stock of the situation. Gogoi also expressed anger over NHPC as it has started construction by ignoring the suggestions of the people.

The AASU GS also visited the wrecked part of the project and said that it would bring a dangerous threat to the people. He also raised a question that if the project brings a threat only during the rainy season then how dangerous could it be if a major earthquake occurs.