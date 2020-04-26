Stop Rapid Tests Till Further Notice: ICMR

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19: Assam to start Rapid Antibody tests from tomorrow
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised the state governments to not use Rapid Antibody tests of COVID-19 till further notice. The decision was taken after several states reported issues with the Rapid Antibody test kits.

“States advised not to use rapid testing kits till further notice. A lot of variations, kits will be tested and validated by on-ground teams and we will give advisory within a few days,” said ICMR in a statement.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO), is yet to respond to the use of Rapid Antibody tests.

