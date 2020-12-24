Top StoriesRegional

Stormy Proceedings Loom At BTC Floor Test

By Pratidin Bureau
0

A heated situation has erupted during the floor test of the BJP-UPPL-GSP BTC’s coalition government challenged by the BPF on Thursday in Kokrajhar.

In a latest update, the Bodoland People’s Front led by Hagrama Mohilary are carrying out an intense protest at the BTC session. Heated exchanges are taking place among the parties.

The “Composite Floor Test” to elect the new CEM of the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) followed after the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered for a confidence motion on or before December 26. The order was issued after Mohilary filed a writ petition challenging the appointment of UPPL’s Pramod Boro as the new CEM.

