Stranded migrants, students, tourists can go home: MHA

The Ministry Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of people such as migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others, stuck in various States due to Coronavirus lockdown announced last month.

However, the MHA has provided the procedure for the same. The Ministry included a sub-clause regarding the movement of people who are stranded due to lockdown. “Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move as under,” MHA said and asked States to designate nodal authorities to facilitate the process.

“All States/UTs should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their States/UTs. In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one State/UT and another State/UT, the sending and receiving States may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road,” read the order of inclusion of movement of stranded people in different places, issued by MHA.

“The moving person (s) would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed. Buses shall be used for the transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. The States/UTs falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving State/UT,” MHA said in its order.

Laying out the procedure on the arrival at the destination, MHA has asked to keep the people under home quarantine.

“On arrival at their destination, such person(s) would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person(s) in institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, such persons may be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked,” MHA said.