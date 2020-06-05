Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse occurs today

Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will occur on the intervening night of 5 and 6 June. This is the second of the four penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020.

Timings

The Chandra Grahan will begin at 11:15 PM on June 5 and it will end at 2:34 AM on June 6. The entire phenomenon will last for approximately 3 hours and 19 minutes.

Best Time To Watch

As the whole phenomenon of Chandra Grahan will last for approximately, the best time for the skygazers to catch the glimpse of the lunar eclipse will be at 12:54 am.

How to Watch

According to the astronomers, no special glasses are required to watch Chandra Grahan and it is totally safe to watch with naked eyes.

In the case of a partial lunar eclipse, though the phenomenon can be watched with naked eyes, it is however recommended to use binoculars or telescopes to see a lunar eclipse.

What NASA Says

According to an article on the NASA’s website, “The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth, called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon. During this eclipse the Moon will not be in the sky for most of the Americas. If we could see the Moon, the slight dimming during this eclipse will not be noticeable without instrumentation. For spacecraft at the Moon such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the reduction in solar power is noticeable.”