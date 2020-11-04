“Street Vendors Reason For Price Surge” – Phani Bhushan

Assam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury on Wednesday alleged that the rising price of onions is due to street vegetable vendors who demand excessive rates. He added that such sellers will be removed and barred from doing business.

“Upon observation, it has come to notice that footpath vegetable sellers demand excessive price for their goods. I have asked the municipal corporation to remove them immediately,” he said.

He also compared the cost of grocery products with that of vegetables.

Furthermore, the minister asked the district administration to keep a close watch on market prices of essential commodities through frequent inspections.

The unprecedented price rise in vegetables, which was seen after lockdown, has affected middle class people as well as daily-wage earners.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) as well as Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) staged protests against the rising vegetable prices in the state and demanded that measures be taken to curb the same.