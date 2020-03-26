Strict measures for food supply

Assam government reassured that there is an adequate stock of sugar, dal and rice to last for three months. But it admits that there are issues of distribution and the entire focus of the district administration is now on that.

The lockdown has relieved the District administration from doing all other daily works and focus is on the distribution system. According to Assam civil Supply minister Phani Bhusan Chaudhury, since yesterday 14 racks of good have reached Guwahati station and another 32 racks are on way.

Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna also informed that one rack has Tinsukia and another is on the way.

Besides that there 3,90,000 MT of Rice, 10,000 MT of Dal and 5,000 MT of Sugar available in the stock. Now the distribution network right up to the ward and village level is being streamlined so that in the next three weeks the people do not suffer.

To ease the distribution network, the Grocery shops are allowed to function between 1000-1300 hours and customers are advised to come by walk, not by car.

The DGP Bhaskar Mahanta said that police would continue to be tough on violators as people of this part had a habit of violating policy announcements.

The grocery shops would also be able to keep vegetables in their shop. However, it will take some days for the farmers to muster the courage to come to the market.