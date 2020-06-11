Stuck in Kyrgyzstan, Assam students seek CM’s help

Close to 72 students studying in respective universities of Kyrgyzstan, from Assam who are stuck in Kyrgyzstan, have appealed to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to help them return to the state.

“We have finished the current semester and We want to return our home safely now. Indian Government providing flight to evacuate the students to different states of India. But there has no flight schedule for Guwahati, Assam. On the other hand, the other states are continuously evacuating their students from Kyrgyzstan. In that manner, we can’t able to return our home. So our kind requests to you to understand the panic situation of us and take some serious action to evacuate us safely to Guwahati, Assam”, they said.

The students said they were not feeling safe in Kyrgyzstan due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They said they had hoped for direct flights from the country to Guwahati in the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission.