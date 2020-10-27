Student Murdered In Haryana, Captured On Video

In broad daylight, a 21-year-old student in Haryana’s Faridabad was shot dead just outside her college by a man during a failed abduction. The young woman’s murder on the streets was caught on CCTV footage.

According to several media reports the incident took place around 3.40 pm on Monday outside a college in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh where the deceased identified as one Nikita Tomar had gone to take an exam, a final year commerce student.

“The accused, Touseef, and his friend Rehan, were reportedly waiting in a car for her to come out. Touseef and Nikita knew each other and he had kidnapped her in 2018 too, said Faridabad police officer OP Singh to NDTV.

In the security video, Nikita and her friend are seen near the car, trying to push the attacker away in self-defense.

The video footage showed that the man pulls her and then finally shoots her. His friend drags him to the car and they drove off leaving Tomar bleeding to death.

Media reports have stated that according to the police Touseef and Rehan have been arrested and the woman’s father had complained against him in 2018 but later withdrew it.

According to an NDTV report the family has complained, “Earlier in 2018 about Touseef harassing my daughter and we had withdrawn the complaint to protect our daughter’s name. Now they have killed my daughter”.

“My daughter went for an examination at the college. He tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her,” Tomar’s father said to NDTV, while, Nikita’s mother said, “I want justice for my daughter. They should be shot the same way they shot her.”