Students of Assam are real heroes: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi on Monday praised the student community of Assam for calling off the violent protests within days for improving law and order situation overnight. Addressing students of the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Ranjan Gogoi also said that everybody has the right to express views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but “the resolution of the issue must be through Constitutional means”.

Referring to the protests over the CAA in Assam, Ranjan Gogoi said that there were elements who wanted to harm the integrity of the country, but the student community in Assam called off the violent protests within days. Ex-CJI Gogoi said he had not yet seen such a “constructive role” played by students. His remarks came while underlining that respecting the unity and integrity of the country is perhaps the “most important fundamental duty”.

“After five days of intense problems, the student community spearheading (the agitations) said we will call off our protests at 5 in the evening. No more protests. The law and order became all right overnight. This is the role of the students,” CJI Gogoi was quoted as saying by PTI. ”I am yet to see a more constructive role played by students,” he further added.

“The moment they did it, there was no more violence, there were no law and order issues. People were protesting, yes, but without violence. What is the moral of the story? There are elements who want to harm the integrity of the country. And the students solved it. These are the real leaders of the country,” Ranjan Gogoi said.

It may be mentioned here that after reports of miscreants joining their protests after evening and resorting to violence by taking advantage of the darkness, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on December 13 had announced that they will conclude the protests against the amended Citizenship Act by 5 pm.