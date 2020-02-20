Students protest against Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal

A number of students of Arunachal Pradesh staged protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State on Thursday in front of Mithun Gate in Itanagar. Shah went to Arunachal Pradesh to take part in the 34th Statehood Day celebrations of the State.

The students displayed play-cards like ‘No need CAA’, ‘Amit Shah Go Back’, ‘Respect the Constitution’. They also shouted various slogans against the Centre and Narendra Modi-led government.

Amit Shah visited the State as the chief guest to take part in the Statehood Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar and assured the people of Arunachal Pradesh that Article 371, which grants some temporary, transition and special provisions to particular states, will not be “touched”.