Students protest against Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Students protest against Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal
19

A number of students of Arunachal Pradesh staged protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State on Thursday in front of Mithun Gate in Itanagar. Shah went to Arunachal Pradesh to take part in the 34th Statehood Day celebrations of the State.

The students displayed play-cards like ‘No need CAA’, ‘Amit Shah Go Back’, ‘Respect the Constitution’. They also shouted various slogans against the Centre and Narendra Modi-led government.

Amit Shah visited the State as the chief guest to take part in the Statehood Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar and assured the people of Arunachal Pradesh that Article 371, which grants some temporary, transition and special provisions to particular states, will not be “touched”.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Repolling underway in various centres

Top Stories

GRP Seizes 29 Stolen bikes

Business

Assam made Bamboo Bottle storms internet

Regional

Udalguri man sets example in farming, aims Mercedes

Top Stories

Ex-MLA Of Jania Quits Congress

Regional

Assam Writer booked for allegedly writing against tea tribes

Comments
Loading...