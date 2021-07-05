Study Identifies Post-Infection Treatment For Covid

In a latest development related to treating Covid-19, scientists have identified a post-infection treatment for SARS-CoV-2.

Moreover, scientists have been successful in proving its efficacy in restricting viral reproduction in mice.

The study that has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that “animal models infected with SARS-CoV-2 and treated with an inhibitor of protease enzymes had significantly increased survival and decreased lung viral quantity”.

Also Read: Assam Doctors Honoured At National Conclave

“These protease inhibitors are a class of antiviral drugs that prevent viral reproduction by selectively binding to viral enzymes and blocking the activation of proteins that are necessary for the production of infectious viral particles,” the findings of the study published in PTI stated.

Treatment with a deuterated variant starting at 24 hours post-infection resulted in significantly increased survival of mice compared to untreated mice, the researchers said.

The results suggest that deuterated variants have excellent potential as antiviral agents against SARS-CoV-2, they said.

“Treating SARS-CoV-2-infected mice with deuterated GC376 significantly improved survival, viral replication in lungs, and weight losses, which shows the efficacy of the antiviral compound,” said Kyeong-Ok Chang, professor at Kansas State University.

“The results suggest deuterated GC376 has a potential for further development, and this deuteration method can be utilised to other antiviral compounds to generate potent inhibitors,” Kyeong-Ok Chang said.

The virologists are continuing to develop improved inhibitors using various methods. Deuterated GC376 is currently being evaluated for further potential development, the report added.