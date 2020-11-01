Study Reveals Assam’s Recovery, Low Death Rate Higher Than Delhi

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday presented an infographic chart on the comparison of coronavirus-related issues and development between Assam and New Delhi. The study’s finding showed Assam was leading in categories of recovery rate and low fatality rate.

Taking it to Twitter, Sarma wrote, “After seven months of the pandemic, here is a comparative study between Assam and Delhi”.

The comparative study looked into six broad areas – number of COVID test, Test per Million Pollution, Confirmed Cases per Million, Cases and Recovery, COVID Deaths, and COVID Death Per Million up to October 31.

As for recoveries, the number of COVID infected persons who recuperated from the diseases in Assam is 1,96,051 out of confirmed cases of 2,06,351. Delhi total tally of COVID cases stood at 3,86,706 out of which 3,47,476 infected persons have been cured.

The recovery rate of Assam has also surged to 95 per cent, while, Delhi’s recovery rate is 89.9 per cent.

The case fatality rate of Assam is 0.45% with 930 reported deaths, whereas, Delhi’s case fatality rate is at 1.68% with 6,511 deaths.

In the category of COVID deaths per million population Delhi registered 329 deaths while Assam was seen with a sharp decline of 27 deaths.

Under the category of Number of COVID tests, Assam has conducted 46, 57, 839, while, the union territory carried out 46, 80, 695 tests.

In terms of test per million population, Delhi have conducted an impressive 2,36,232 cases, whereas, Assam lagged behind with a gap of a lakh tests, with 1,35,825.

Furthermore, the confirmed cases per million population in Delhi is higher than Assam with 19,517 cases. Assam had confirmed cases of 6,017.