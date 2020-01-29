Sualkuchi all Set to Conduct Biennial Session of ASS

The preparation for the 75th biennial session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha is going on in full swing and 90% of the work has been completed. The main stage along with the Bhupen Hazarika stage, book fair premises, Ananda Bazaar, trade fair, exhibition and naamghars have been prepared as only two days left for the session to be started from February 1 to February 4 at Sualkuchi.

The committee members have made arrangements for the guests and more than 4000 representatives from across the state. The welcome committee is all set to welcome more than 20,000 people day and night and arranged for Assamese traditional items like laru, pitha for morning tea and puri-sabzi for breakfast and vegetarian items for lunch. The committee is ready to receive 1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs people during the four-day session.

The committee also informed that there will be 50 burners to cook food with 200 cooks.

Moreover, 20 choruses will be sung in the session for which the artists are practicing the songs day and night. There will also be a cultural programme which will showcase the tradition and culture of different tribes of Assam and Northeast.

Renowned singers like Kailash Kher, Zubeen Garg, Kalpana Patowary, Nahid, Rupam Bhuyan are among others who will perform during the session.