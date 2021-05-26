Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed New CBI Director

Director General of the CISF and IPS officer, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, was appointed the new director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

Jaiswal will be serving as CBI director for a period of two years.

Also Read: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across Northeast As Cyclone Yaas Intensifies

It may be noted that Jaiswal was chosen from among three officers. The other two are – SSB chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra and special secretary in home ministry V S K Kaumudi.

The decision to name Jaiswal as the new CBI director was taken by a PM-led selection committee on Monday. The committee comprised of PM Narendra Modi, CJI N V Ramana and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Jaiswal earlier served as the DGP of Maharashtra and Commissioner of Mumbai police.

He also served in the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Also Read: Ranjeet Dass Participates In Sanitation Drive In Guwahati