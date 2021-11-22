Sudhir Chaudhary Dropped From Panel Of ICAI’s UAE Event

The decision was taken after UAE princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim expressed her disappointment at Sudhir Chaudhary’s inclusion.

The Abu Dhabi chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has dropped Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary as a speaker from an Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision was taken after UAE princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim expressed her disappointment at Sudhir Chaudhary’s inclusion. She further called him an “intolerant terrorist”.

She later shared a letter from the ICAI on Twitter announcing that Mr. Chaudhury had been dropped from the panel of speakers. She wrote in her tweet, “Sudheer Chaudhary dropped from the panel of speakers at the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants”.

Sudheer Chaudhary dropped from the panel of speakers at the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants. pic.twitter.com/jD6JZrd84W — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) November 21, 2021

