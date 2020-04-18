Sufficient Amount of Salt in State: Assam Police

Assam Police on Friday clarified that Assam has a sufficient amount of salt and that the rumours of an acute shortage of salt are fake.

Assam Police issued a ‘fake news’ alert regarding reports that there is a dearth of salt in the State amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Alerting the people, Assam Police in its official Twitter handle informed that some mischievous elements are trying to spread fake news in Assam and slammed it as ‘fake, untrue, and baseless’.

The Assam Police further informed that more than enough stocks of all essentials, including salt, are available.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have registered a total of 61 cases for spreading fake news on social media related to COVID-19 information.