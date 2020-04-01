Sufficient masks, PPE available in Assam: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Assam has received around 9000 Personal Protection Equipments (PPE).

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Minister Sarma also announced that there are 80,000 N95 masks and 8 lakh triple layer masks available in the State as of now, which will be distributed among the health workers including the ASHA workers. The Minister further lauded the medical workers of the State.

Meanwhile, announcing the names of all positive patients of COVID-19 in Assam, Minister Sarma also urged people who came in contact with either of the patients to come forward and get tested for the virus.