Sufficient Stock of Food, Medicines in country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, assured that there was enough food, medicines and other essential commodities in the country and no one should worry about the extended lockdown.

Amit Shah in a series of Tweets said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Shah in his Tweet said, “As the home minister of the country, I assure the people again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No citizen should worry about that.”

देश के गृह मंत्री के नाते मैं जनता को पुनः आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि देश में अन्न, दवाई व अन्य रोजमर्रा की चीज़ों का प्रयाप्त भण्डार है, इसलिए किसी भी नागरिक को परेशान होने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। साथ ही संपन्न लोगों से निवेदन करता हूँ कि आप आगे आकर आसपास रहने वाले गरीबों की सहायता करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020

“I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living near them,” he said.

The Home Minister pressed for continued cooperation and coordination between states and the central government to enforce the lockdown.

He stated that now the people have to intensify this coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need.

The home minister said the contribution of the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight was very moving.

PM Modi announced that based on suggestions and how the virus was spreading despite measures taken by countries, he had decided to extend the lockdown till May 3. The restrictions, which would be very strict in the next week, would be reviewed after April 20, he said, based on how various parts of India had been able to fight the infection.