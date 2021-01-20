Sunil Arora, Other Election Officials Offer Prayers At Kamakhya

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with the team of Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday offered prayers at Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati on the last day of their three-day visit to Assam.

The Election Commission team paid obeisance to goddess Kamakhya.

It may be stated that the team had reached Assam on Monday evening to examine poll preparedness for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly, which will be held in March-April.

Security forces have been deployed in the temple for the team visit. 

Later today, Arora and other election officials will visit West Bengal to hold review meetings with stakeholders for conducting elections and assessing preparedness.

