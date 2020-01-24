Sunil Arora takes over as new chairman of FEMBoSA

WorldNational

India’s chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday took over as the chairmanship of The Forum of the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of South Asia (FEMBoSA) for this year. FEMBoSA is a regional association Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of SAARC Countries and has eight members.

The 10th annual meeting of the body took place in the national capital on Friday. Arora takes over as the Chair from the outgoing Chair K.M.Nurul Huda, CEC of the neighbouring country, Bangladesh.

“The democratic scaffold and superstructure can be enacted and strengthened on the principle that the political power is validated by the will of the people,” Arora said while accepting the chairmanship in an address to other members.

“In a democracy, power is won and legitimized only by regular elections, based on the universal, equal, direct and freely expressed suffrage,” he added.

Election Commission on Friday, on sidelines of the event, also renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the field of election management with the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan. “The Work Plan for 2020 on ‘Use of Technology in Elections’ calls for Members to undertake projects and initiatives on various aspects of the use of technology in elections and present a report on their experiences and challenges faced in this regard at the next FEMBoSA Meeting,” said a release by the EC.

