In the midst of the pandemic and the festive season, Assamese singer Anubhav Dutta has launched his a sunset remixed version of his song ‘Junaki Junaki’.

The accompanying music video was released on October 21 in the record label Dhwani Records youtube channel

Musician Trion Mahanta composed and produced the song, while, the sunset mix of the song was done by DJ Reeshav and Pritam J.