Superintendent, 386 health workers of GMCH under quarantine

GMCH superintendent Dr. Ramen Talukdar along with 386-Health Workers of state-run Gauhati Medical College and Hospital have been placed under quarantine, after one of their Post Graduate Student, Dr Lithikesh tested positive for the deadly virus that has threatened to leave a huge trail of contact persons including a substantial portion of doctors busy in the Corona war.

Besides Dr Lithikesh, three persons from Guwahati tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, and Health Minister said that there may be carriers in Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the GMCH, the primary hospital for the entire state, has been closed for all new patients as all the doctors and support staffs are lining up before the screening centre for Swab test as the incident has threatened to paralyse the whole health care facilities of GMCH.

The Minister has directed a massive screening of every one of the GMCH that includes hundreds of doctors, nurses, ward boys, and sweepers besides all technical and administrative staff.

Dr Lithikesh, the PG student was involved in COVID screening and he has been active till yesterday but he has been unwell since April 25 and only yesterday to be found positive. This has triggered major chaos as he was in the PG hospital, used the hostel dining room besides sharing a room with his roommate.

The roommate of the affected PG student worked in the isolation ward of the GMCH and after completing his duty, he was lodged in the Taj Vivanta and after finishing his quarantine period of 14 days, he rejoined the duty on April 25 and found that his friend Dr Lithikesh was not well.

But Dr Lithikesh kept working in the GMCH, met hundreds of doctors and nurses in the process till yesterday. As his condition did not improve he gave swab to the microbiology department for COVID testing and later found positive, said a friend of him.