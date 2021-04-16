Top StoriesNational

‘Superspreader’ Kumbh: Akhara Chief Succumbs To COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Maha Nirvani Akhara head Kapil Dev, who was undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Wednesday.

According to the Director of Dehradun Kailash Hospital, Kapil Dev, had come to attend the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh and died in the hospital on Wednesday.

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar — the place where the month-long Kumbh Mela is going on.

According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14.

Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh Mela will continue till April 30. (ANI)

