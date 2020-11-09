Top StoriesEntertainment

Superstar Chiranjeevi Tests COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for coronavirus, he informed through twitter.

The veteran actor said he is currently asymptomatic and is in home quarantine. He further asked people who came in contact with him to undergo covid tests.

“Took a test for COVID before resuming ‘Acharya‘ shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon,”

It may be mentioned that the actor met Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with superstar Nagarjuna just a few days before contracting the virus. Both were seen without masks in a picture that has been widely circulated on social media.

One of the most revered actors in Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi has worked in films including that of Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. He made his debut in 1978 and acted in over 150 films.

He also served as the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India from 27 October 2012 to 15 May 2014. 

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2019 film Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.

