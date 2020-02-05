Superstar Rajinikanth Backs Modi Govt Over CAA

Superstar Rajnikanth defended the Modi government on Wednesday over the controversial citizenship law saying it will not affect Muslims even as he wondered how Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition is sent out of the country.

The superstar said that the new citizenship act will not affect any citizen of the country adding that if it affects Muslims, then he will be the first person to stand up for them. He said, “How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out if the country?”

The superstar also spoke in favour of the population register as he called NPR a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet. The actor also accused some political parties of instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests.

Expressing concern over violence in various parts of the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Rajinikanth said that violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solutions to any issue.

He said, “Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solutions for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare.”