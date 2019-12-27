Superstar Salman Khan Turns 54 Today

Superstar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday and celebrated his birthday on Thursday night with his Khandaan and his friends from the Bollywood industry.

Needless to say that the guest-list for Salman’s grand birthday bash, hosted by brother Sohail, was headlined by Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and the star’s family, including father Salim Khan and elder brother Arbaaz. The actor, who arrived at Sohail Khan’s residence with his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saii Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, was photographed cutting the cake at the venue.

Salman’s Khandaan wouldn’t have missed the party for the world. Arbaaz Khan’s plus one at the party was his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. His son Arhaan Khan was also there, who was joined in by Arpita Khan Sharma, her actor husband Aayush Sharma, their son Ahil, Salim Khan and Iulia Vantur.

Other celebrities who celebrated Salman Khan’s birthday on Thursday night were Vidya Balan, her filmmaker husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur (Siddharth’s brother), Pulkit Samrat and actress girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol, Elli Avram, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Sajid Nadiadwala with wife Warda Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Ashley Rebello, Daisy Shah and Sangeeta Bijlani to name a few. Salman’s Lucky co-star Sneha Ullal was also photographed at the party.

A video of Salman Khan cutting his birthday cake with Ahil has been doing the rounds on the Internet. The viral clip, shared by Ashley Rebello, also features Salim Khan standing next to Salman.