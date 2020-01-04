Support CAA helpline or Number for Netflix, Lonely Hearts?

After the BJP has released a toll-free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the same number is now being shared by many Twitter accounts pretending to be bored women looking for companionship and for free Netflix subscription.
According to BJP leader Anil Jain, “This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law.”
Interestingly, now several Twitter handles pretending to be bored lonely women are posting the same number. Some went a little overboard with the offer of free streaming subscriptions. However, Netflix India replied to one of the tweets saying the information was “absolutely fake”.