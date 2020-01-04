Support CAA helpline or Number for Netflix, Lonely Hearts?

After the BJP has released a toll-free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the same number is now being shared by many Twitter accounts pretending to be bored women looking for companionship and for free Netflix subscription.

To extend your support for the historic Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 brought in by PM @NarendraModi’s government, to ensure justice to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, kindly give a missed call on 88662-88662. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/g7pTItqYjA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2020

According to BJP leader Anil Jain, “This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law.”

The story of CAA support, in four pictures… pic.twitter.com/ueLNmqDRr8 — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 4, 2020

Interestingly, now several Twitter handles pretending to be bored lonely women are posting the same number. Some went a little overboard with the offer of free streaming subscriptions. However, Netflix India replied to one of the tweets saying the information was “absolutely fake”.