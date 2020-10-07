‘Support Govt To Combat COVID’: Arunachal Guv

By Pratidin Bureau
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Wednesday urged people to cooperate with the state government in its fight against COVID-19 and iterated that safety protocols have to be strictly followed to stop the spread of the disease, a PTI report stated.

The governor, who along with wife returned from Delhi on Tuesday, took the rapid antigen test at Banderdewa check gate and tested negative for the infection, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

During his stay in the national capital, he held discussions with the central leadership on several developmental issues concerning the state, it said.

Mishra is currently undergoing five-day home quarantine, in accordance with the government guidelines.

Expressing concern over the alarming rate of COVID-19 transmission, the governor said, “Everyone should properly cover their nose and mouth when going out of the house, and physical distance of at least six feet should be maintained at offices, shops and other public places.”

