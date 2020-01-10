Supporters greet Akhil with ‘Gamocha’

A huge number of supporters on Friday greeted Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi with ‘Gamocha’, while he was being produced at the NIA court in Guwahati.

His supporters gathered in front of the NIA court on Friday and raised various slogans against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They also demanded the immediate release of their leader.

Akhil Gogoi was arrested by Jorhat police on December 12 amidst the widespread protests in Assam over the CAA and later handed over to the NIA. He was said to be instrumental in mobilising protests across several districts in Assam against the contentious CAA.

Earlier on December 26, the NIA court pulled up the anti-terror agency for taking Gogoi to Delhi without intimating it when the KMSS leader was in their custody.