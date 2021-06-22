Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking CBSE 12 Compartment Exam Cancellation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed all the petitions filed for cancellation of CBSE compartment exams and for CBSE and CISCE evaluation schemes. The top court said that the evaluation scheme is fair and reasonable and is in the larger interest of students.

The petition challenging the Tabulation Scheme for Class 12 framed by CBSE, ICSE has been dismissed by the apex Court. The Supreme Court has recorded the Centre’s submission that the government has asked UGC to begin admissions for colleges after CBSE results of optional exam (if conducted) are declared. This will also include students who want to appear for improvement exams.

The Supreme court further added that the Board’s decision to cancel exams should not be revisited just because other exams are physically conducted across the country. SC observes that the students cannot be put under uncertainty. The Court has also dismissed the challenge to cancel the exams for private and compartment students as the scheme provides exams in August 15 to September 15.

Parents association and students had raised various concerns with regard to CBSE and CISCE evaluation schemes shared by the respective Boards for Class 12 results. According to some parents, many clauses are arbitrary and would be detrimental to future prospects of the students, a PTI report said.

Also, a joint plea was filed by 1,152 students in the Supreme Court asking for directions to the CBSE for cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam and demanding parity with regular students. The private, compartment students of CBSE Class 12 demanded cancellation of their exams that is to be conducted on offline mode and to adopt a formula for evaluation of their in line with the assessment formula adopted by the Board for the regular students, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Board has developed a portal for the tabulation of marks/ grades of CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The portal developed by the IT Department of the Board is now active and schools can implement the policy for the tabulation of marks.

