Suresh Raina Among 34 Arrested In Mumbai Nightclub Raid

Former international cricketer Suresh Raina is among 34 arrested for violating COVID-19 pandemic prohibitory regulations imposed by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday at a night club in Mumbai.

Along with Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and interior designer Suzanne Khan, the ex-wife of superstar Hrithik Roshan were also arrested who were later released on bail.

Following the police arrest, the management team of the cricketer has issued an official release.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” the statement reported in Hindustan Times.

“Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well” they added.

The Mumbai Police, in its statement said: “Offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing face mask.”

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

After the arrest, the Mumbai Police on its Twitter handle used a line from a popular Bollywood song and said the party would not last till six in the morning.

'पार्टी (नहीं) चलेगी टिल सिक्स इन द मॉर्निंग!'



अंधेरी येथे नियमांचे उल्लंघन करणाऱ्या क्लबवर धाड टाकण्यात आली, तसेच तेथे उपस्थित असलेल्या ३४ व्यक्तींवर कारवाई करण्यात आली. यापैकी १९ व्यक्ती दिल्ली व पंजाब येथून आले असून यात काही नामांकित व्यक्तींचाही समावेश आहे.#NewNormal — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 22, 2020

According to an official statement, it has also been decided to compulsorily put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the state’s airports from European and West Asian countries.