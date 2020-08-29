Suresh Raina To Miss IPL 2020, Returns India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle order batsman Suresh Raina has returned to India citing personal reasons. He will not be playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE this season entirely.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will miss the entire IPL 2020 session. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” said CSK CEO KS Viswanathan on the team’s twitter handle.

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020

Raina travelled to Dubai on August 21 with his team and also been part of a five-day pre departure camp in Chennai along with his CSK teammates including MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar and many more.

The news came after several members of CSK staff including an Indian pacer tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai.

Raina, 33, is the highest scorer for CSK in the IPL with 5,368 runs and second highest overall after Virat Kohli’s 5,412.

He recently announced his retirement from international cricket alongside MS Dhoni.