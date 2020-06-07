National

Surge in petrol, diesel prices after 83-day hiatus

By Pratidin Bureau
109

On Sunday petrol and diesel price was hiked by 60 paisa per litre, as the state-owned oil firms restarted daily price revisions after an 83-day hiatus.

Petrol price has been hiked to Rs 71.86 per litre from Rs 71.26 a litre till Saturday, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 69.99 per litre from Rs 69.39 in New Delhi, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Fuel prices were last revised on March 16, prior to the nationwide lockdown. The lockdown led to severe losses in the sales of petrol and diesel. According to reports, sales of petrol and diesel fell by 28 per cent and 47.5 per cent, respectively, in the first two weeks of May. In the month of April, the sale of petrol and diesel had declined by 56.5 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

You might also like
Top Stories

Green Tribunal to re-hear big dam case

World

Typhoon Mangkhut moves towards China

Regional

Trucks laden with fertilizers seized

Regional

Fake Currency smugglers arrested in Biswanath

Regional

Contractual teachers stage protest across Assam

Regional

Minors Impersonating As ULFA Apprehended

Comments
Loading...