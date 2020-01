Lachit Sena activist Shrinkhal Chaliha on Saturday said that the arms lay down programme of the militants is a drama and that some of the terrorist organizations have expressed self-revelation to surrender.

Addressing the media in Samauguri in Nagaon, Chaliha said that this time the movements will give birth to envy, not leaders.

He said, “In Assam, there is a rule of BJP, not democracy. In Bokakhat, the BJP has conducted the meeting with doubtful foreigners.”