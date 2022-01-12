Surrendered Militant Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Cachar

A militant of Naga National Council (NNC) who surrendered before the police has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Chamtilla village along the Assam-Manipur border in Cachar district on Tuesday

.As per villagers, the armed assailaints came from Manipur and dragged the surrendered NNC rebel David Rongmail (37) out of his house and shot him dead before fleeing the spot.

Rongmai had surrendered to the police last year.

Meanwhile, a team of police led by Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur rushed to the spot to lead a search operation to nab the perpetrators.